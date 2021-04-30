Spiritbox’s New Song ‘Circle With Me’ Sounds Like Heavy Music’s Future
Canadian alt-metal trio Spiritbox managed to have a breakout year amid a global pandemic that shut down live music and the wait for the successor to "Holy Roller" and "Constance" has now arrived through the music video for "Circle With Me."
Emotion and contrast best sums up the group's sonic explorations and "Circle With Me" finds Spiritbox, fronted by the dynamic Courtney LaPlante, flipping the switch from ethereal beauty to jarring devastation all while melody, through guitar and electronic instrumentation as well as breathy vocals, remains a constant. Well, less so during the breakdown, but, come on, it's a breakdown!
"This song was written in the studio as a last-minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt," commented LaPlante.
She continued, "Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement."
Watch the video for "Circle With Me," directed by Orie McGinness, below and read the lyrics (via Genius) as well.
Spiritbox have finished working on their debut album, though no details have been announced yet. The record is expected to arrive later this year on Rise Records.
Spiritbox, "Circle With Me" Lyrics
Spiritbox, "Circle With Me" Music Video
