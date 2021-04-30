Spiritbox’s New Song ‘Circle With Me’ Sounds Like Heavy Music’s Future

Canadian alt-metal trio Spiritbox managed to have a breakout year amid a global pandemic that shut down live music and the wait for the successor to "Holy Roller" and "Constance" has now arrived through the music video for "Circle With Me."

Emotion and contrast best sums up the group's sonic explorations and "Circle With Me" finds Spiritbox, fronted by the dynamic Courtney LaPlante, flipping the switch from ethereal beauty to jarring devastation all while melody, through guitar and electronic instrumentation as well as breathy vocals, remains a constant. Well, less so during the breakdown, but, come on, it's a breakdown!

"This song was written in the studio as a last-minute addition, one of the many reasons we are so grateful to no longer be exclusively working remotely. It captures the spectrum of emotions I’ve been feeling lately about my music. From the anxiety I feel about messing up, to a confidence meant to protect me from self doubt," commented LaPlante.

She continued, "Visually, we wanted to present the viewer with the image of us that we miss the most: us performing on stage, with nothing to hide behind: instruments, some lights, and beautiful camera movement."

Watch the video for "Circle With Me," directed by Orie McGinness, below and read the lyrics (via Genius) as well.

Spiritbox have finished working on their debut album, though no details have been announced yet. The record is expected to arrive later this year on Rise Records.

Spiritbox, "Circle With Me" Lyrics

[Intro]

Feel the weight of a martyr

It could all be yours

Cut down the altar [Verse 1]

Visionaire and deepest fake

Dirty gold, the colours change

Hands are frozen, feel no pain

I just want to hold the flame [Pre-Chorus]

Negative feedback loop

I'm spinning out of control

The sickly sweetness is crushing me

But I want to know

If there's no heat when I escalate the fire is cold

They echo: This could all be yours [Chorus]

Feel the weight of a martyr

It could all be yours if you echo birds of prey

Traitor cut down the altar

It could all be yours

Vultures circling the flame [Verse 2]

Nothing sacred, nothing lost

When birds of prey invade my thoughts

They promise I will feel the pain

Not strong enough to hold the flame [Pre-Chorus]

Negative feedback loop

I'm spinning out of control

The sickly sweetness is crushing me

But I want to know

If there's no heat when I escalate the fire is cold

They echo: This could all be yours [Chorus]

Feel the weight of a martyr

It could all be yours if you echo birds of prey

Traitor cut down the altar

It could all be yours

Vultures circling the flame [Bridge]

I held the power of a dying sun

I climb the altar and I claim my place as God

Circle with me

Circle with me

This could all be yours [Chorus]

Feel the weight of a martyr

It could all be yours if you echo birds of prey

Traitor cut down the altar

It could all be yours

Vultures circling the flame [Post-Chorus]

Feel the weight of a martyr

A traitor watching me as birds of prey never falter

This could all be yours

This could all be yours [Outro]

Circle with me

Spiritbox, "Circle With Me" Music Video

