Are Spiritbox Teasing New Music? Band Launches Online Puzzle

Are Spiritbox teasing new music? A new puzzle on their website seems to suggest that something is coming from the band soon.

Spiritbox shared a link to their website yesterday (Sept. 3) on X with a note to have the volume turned on upon visiting it. Fans have to click the pre-save button for either Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music, depending on which streaming service they use, in order to enter the next page.

The puzzle is made up of various symbols that play a split second of music when they're clicked. The pieces need to be clicked in the proper sequence in order to advance to the next stage. We won't share any spoilers, but some people have revealed the answer online if you want to cheat.

Once you figure out the correct order of the puzzle pieces, a countdown appears on the page that is set to end at some point on Sept. 6. Considering the "pre-save" buttons, it seems that it's an upcoming single.

What Might the New Music Sound Like?

Spiritbox's last release, The Fear of Fear, came out in November of 2023, but they haven't put out a full-length studio album since 2021's Eternal Blue. Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer told Loudwire in an interview this past December that they want their next record to have more of a prog-feel to it.

"I want to see if we can challenge ourselves not to edit songs so much, and let them marinate and develop," LaPlante said. "And it's okay if a song is like six minutes long sometimes."

"I really enjoy where we landed with songs like 'Jaded,' it's not formulaic in a sense... It's been a while since we had a longer song that has more riffs involved and more depth and ambiance," Stringer added.