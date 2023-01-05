Spotify has launched a new feature where you can send music to your future self with "Playlist in a Bottle."

Recalling the storied notion of sealing a message in a bottle and tossing it into the ocean, Spotify's Playlist in a Bottle takes your specific listening tastes and creates a musical time capsule to be locked away until 2024. For now, you only have to answer a few short questions!

Learn how to use Spotify's Playlist in a Bottle option in the instructions down toward the bottom of this post.

"We know you've got a few songs that encapsulate your mood," Spotify explains in a press release. "To celebrate the new year, we're launching a timely user experience to help you capture the moment [when] January 2024 rolls around. [The] interactive, in-app experience captures who you are musically right now and then lets you revisit your 2023 musical self one year later."

Taking your answers about your favorite songs and enshrining them in a virtual time capsule object of your choosing — you want the bottle or the teddy bear? — Playlist in a Bottle bases the info on your personal input to concoct the playlist it will deliver in a year.

The new feature seemingly takes the ubiquitous music streaming service's personalized, app-generated playlists such as "On Repeat" and "Time Capsule" and gives them new stakes. (Spotify just wrapped 2022 Wrapped. Don't forget to view your Spotify pie chart.)

This writer answered the Playlist in a Bottle questions with songs by James Blake, The Trashmen and Knocked Loose. See my graphic underneath the instructions.

How to Make Your Spotify Playlist in a Bottle

Ensure your Spotify mobile app is up to date with the latest version. Click spotify.com/playlistinabottle from your mobile device. Select your time capsule of choice — you can pick from a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunch box, or teddy bear. Answer a series of song-inspired prompts. For example:

"A song you're going to kiss someone to this year"

"A song that reminds you of your favorite person"

"A song you need to hear live in 2023" Digitally seal your musical time capsule and send it off! Share a personalized card to your social channels with the tag #PlaylistInABottle. Come January 2024, if you made a Playlist in a Bottle, you'll receive your personalized time capsule reminding you what you were listening to one year prior.

Philip Trapp's Spotify Playlist in a Bottle

Philip Trapp Spotify 'Playlist in a Bottle' time capsule Spotify loading...