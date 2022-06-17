Stadium Tour Photos – Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett + Classless Act

On June 16, the Stadium Tour starring co-headliners Motley Crue and Def Leppard and special guests Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia and photos from the big night have emerged.

It's been suggested that Crue and Def Leppard will take turns, of some sort, when it comes to which band will close out the night and on opening night it was Def Leppard who powered through torrential rain to bring the long-awaited show to a close, while Crue's turn onstage came during the daylight with some clouds overhead. Drummer Tommy Lee was also relieved by Tommy Clufetos after he disclosed a rib injury that prevented him from playing the full set. Lee will try his best to get through as many songs as he can as the tour rolls on.

While the run is largely comprised of veteran acts, it was young startups Classless Act, who bring a modernized version of a tried and true, hair-flippin' (see the photo below) rock 'n' roll sound, that took the stage first. Just weeks before the start of the trek, they debuted their eponymous song, which features a guest appearance from Motley Crue singer Vince Neil, helping to tie everything together even more.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts came up next and delivered a set of time-honored hits and then it was time for a trio of legendary hair metal bands that feels a lot like a dream lineup for anyone who was around to witness the classic era and see these bands on their own tours decades ago.

As for Poison, Bret Michaels and co. had "Nothin' But a Good Time" out there with a 12-song set that even included a cover of the famed Van Halen instrumental, "Eruption."

See setlists from the first night here, check this location to see the upcoming Stadium Tour stops and, for tickets, purchase those here.

Stadium Tour, Opening Night Photos - Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts + Classless Act See photos from opening night of the Stadium Tour.