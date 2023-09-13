Staind Release Brand New Song + Music Video, ‘Here and Now’

Ahead of the release of Staind's first studio album in 12 years, Confessions of the Fallen, they have shared another taste of what to expect with the powerful new track, "Here and Now." They've also released a music video to accompany the new track.

Directed by Bradley Golowin, the video amplifies the power of the song's lyrics and Aaron Lewis' vocals while giving fans an intimate glimpse at a side of the band they likely haven't seen in a long time.

As Staind have done since the beginning of their career in 1995, they draw their listeners into an emotionally and musically heavy story in the matter of a few minutes on "Here and Now."

The music video strikes at many different emotions and the song will no doubt connect with anyone who has ever struggled in a relationship: "Here and now / After everything we thought we knew / Broken lies and shattered truths / Lost and found / Every memory that’s bleeding through / They all just seem to lead me back to you."

Staind's First New Album In 12 Years

On Sept. 13, 2011, Staind released their seventh full-length record, Staind.

The self-titled release was celebrated as a return to Staind's heavier roots and also featured guitar solos, something they hadn't focused on since their independent debut, 1996's Tormented.

Less than a year after the release of Staind, the band announced its hiatus. As Lewis explained to Billboard, the hiatus was not a break-up, but rather, they needed to simply pause for a bit.

"We're not breaking up," he said. "We're not gonna stop making music. We're just going to take a little hiatus that really hasn't ever been taken in our career."

Over the last 12 years, the band members lived up to Lewis' statement. The frontman himself has grown an impressive solo career and guitarist Mike Mushok played with Jason Newsted's band, Newsted, as well as Saint Asonia.

Staind's latest album, Confessions of the Fallen, is set for release on Sept. 22, and features 10 original songs, including the previously released "Lowest In Me," "Cycle of Hurting" and "In This Condition." The new collection of songs marks the first album with drummer Sal Giancarelli, who joined the band for their live shows beginning in 2011 after original drummer Jon Wysocki left.

In April, Mushok joined Loudwire Nights to discuss Confessions of the Fallen and "Lowest in Me"; you can hear the full conversation in the podcast player below.

Staind currently have four dates on the calendar for the remainder of the year: Sept. 14 in Deadwood, S.D., Sept. 15 in Saint Michael, N.D., Sept. 16 in Danbury, Wis., and Oct. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas. You can get more information on these dates via Staind's official website.

Check out the music video and lyrics for Staind's new song, "Here and Now," below.

Staind, "Here and Now" Music Video

Staind, "Here and Now" Lyrics

You always said that I’m better when I’m not trapped in my head

And you tried to explain, but forgiveness feels much better than the pain Here and now

After everything we thought we knew

Broken lies and shattered truths

Lost and found

Every memory that’s bleeding through

They all just seem to lead me back to you I can finally see

The mistakes I made are glaring back at me

For all I’ve done, for all I’ve lost

The in the moment wasn’t worth the cost Here and now

After everything we thought we knew

Broken lies and shattered truths

Lost and found

Every memory that’s bleeding through

They all just seem to lead me back to you

Lead me back to you Here and now

After everything we thought we knew

Broken lies and shattered truths

Lost and found

Every memory that’s bleeding through

They all just seem to lead me back to

Here and now

After everything we thought we knew

Broken lies and shattered truths

Lost and found

Every memory that’s bleeding through

They all just seem to lead me back

They all just seem to lead me back

They all just seem to lead me back to you

Staind, Confessions of the Fallen Artwork

Staind, 'Confessions of the Fallen' Alchemy Recordings loading...

