Steel Panther Will Rewrite Their Songs With Custom Lyrics for You

Love 'em or hate 'em, Steel Panther are expert lyricists. They're putting their wordplay to the test by offering up custom versions of any of their existing songs, with brand new lyrics written just for you and they'll even record it and send it your way.

This is one of the many ways the band is remaining active during an unprecedented period of downtime as traditional touring is off the table amid a worldwide pandemic. For months now, they've been churning out daily reminder clips in their "What Fucking Day Is It?" series, performed two livestream shows and recently wrapped up a pair of drive-in gigs.

Regarding the custom songs, Panther are determined to deliver with maximum results, which is why anyone interested will have to fill out a questionnaire to provide the band with as much information as possible so they have enough material to work with when devising your parody tune. You'll even get to jump on a Zoom video conference call with them to sort out particulars (after shelling out the $7,500 charge Steel Panther are asking for).

Once all the information is squared away, Panther will turn around two sets of lyrics and record the version you give your approval on. Part of the description on their website states, "The band will deliver a full rock song finished to a quality comparable to songs on their albums."

Head here to get more information on the custom song offer.

Steel Panther's future may also yield some actual new songs, not just these aforementioned rewrites. Drummer Stix Zadinia recently suggested that Steel Panther may release an EP in 2021 in an effort to get new music out to fans quicker than pursuing the full album route.

