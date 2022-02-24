The Vitamin String Quartet are back with a cover of "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance. This string quartet does a killer job covering a ton of different artists from Billie Eilish to Tool.

The string quarter covered 12 My Chemical Romance songs on their album VSQ Performs My Chemical Romance, which was released over 15 years ago, but now the band has released a music video for their cover that can be viewed below.

Their Director of A&R/Creative Director at CMH Label Group, James Curtiss says, "The goal of this video was to capture a new performance of this fan fave take on My Chem's anthem. We wanted for the performance to feel as epic and as immediate as can be, with bold, clear imagery to match in the accompanying clip."

The music video features a dramatic black and white representation of the quartet in different locations. Vitamin String Quartet's YouTube channel has over 188,000 subscribers and the quartet, which has been active since 1999, "has helped established classical crossover as a force in contemporary music."

Their channel also states that their music has been in TV shows like HBO's Westworld, Showtime's Shameless, and ABC's Modern Family. Vitamin String Quartet has covered The Office theme song, "Living Dead Girl" by Rob Zombie, "Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo, "Why Can't This Be Love" by Van Halen and "Pardon Me" by Incubus among others.

Watch This String Quartet Cover "Welcome To The Black Parade" By My Chemical Romance