The Pretty Reckless bandleader Taylor Momsen recently recalled how starring in 2000's Jim Carrey holiday movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas sparked her passion for music as a lifelong career goal.

Momsen was just 7 years old when the film was released in time for Christmas 20 years ago. Further, the role required her to show off her singing chops. And it was recording those vocals — and working with The Grinch composer James Horner — that instilled in the young actor a love for recording.

"The thing that I remember the most that probably resonated with me to this day as an adult was the first time that I went into a recording studio and got to work with the amazing James Horner," Momsen told Today. "And I'll never forget walking into this beautiful studio, with this immaculate console in front of me, and putting headphones on and singing into a microphone for the first time, singing 'Where Are You Christmas.'"

Taylor Moms Talks The Grinch Two Decades Later – Dec. 11, 2020

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman added, "That was such an impactful moment in my life because it made me go, 'I wanna make music for the rest of my life. I love being in a recording studio.'"

Momsen has undoubtedly made that aspect of entertainment her forte. After The Grinch, she starred the TV show Gossip Girl. Meanwhile, she was already forming her rock band the Pretty Reckless by the time she was in her teens. And it all goes back to her young holiday musical portrayal.

"I'm in my bedroom singing 'Where Are You Christmas' with the flashlight," Momsen further remembered of her role in The Grinch. "I mean, essentially, that was my first music video. So I always get a kick out of that. And I remember thinking that was a really fun scene to film."

"Where Are You Christmas?" - How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Pretty Reckless are set to release their fourth album, Death by Rock and Roll, early next year. The release is preceded by both the rockin' title track and the reflective anthem "25."