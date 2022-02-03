The Devil Wears Prada Unleash Furious New Song ‘Watchtower’

The Devil Wears Prada certainly know how to grab your attention. The band's latest song, "Watchtower" has arrived in full chaotic glory.

After an opening electronic pulsing sound, the track blasts you in the face with full double-kick ferocity, rocking with urgency until hitting the chorus where you get one of the few moments of melodic clean singing within the track. But that's only a brief respite as the pulse-pushing mayhem races to the finish.

"The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her," singer Mike Hranica says, giving the listener a deeper insight into the powerful subject matter. "In handling my own mental health struggles, I've found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I've skipped Step One. The narrator of 'Watchtower' is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead."

The Devil Wears Prada have also unleashed an impactful new visual to accompany the song. Watch the clip, directed by Christopher Commons and Kate McFerren, in the player provided below. If you're digging the new song, it's available via streaming services at this location.

"Watchtower" is the second piece of new music the band has issued since their ZII EP in 2021, with "Sacrifice" preceding it last fall. In coordination with release of the new song, The Devil Wears Prada have also made available new "Watchtower" merch via their website. Check out the new long sleeve shirt featuring the "eye" artwork right here.

The Devil Wears Prada will also be returning to the road on March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their spring run carries all the way into early May, wrapping May 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. See the full itinerary and get ticketing info via their website.

The Devil Wears Prada, "Watchtower" Lyrics

I’m calling this an emergency

And I can't seem to match the pace

I’m beset by hate

Confined by contingencies

Can't you see the sirens racing?

Flashing though the night I’m staying up in my tower

Kept in the corners away from you

Took away all of my power

Kept in the dark with everything to lose I’m off the streets

But still in your heart

I climbed the stairs

And we grew apart How could I let you go?

Time will tell

I’m looking down / east towards the sea

Wondering what could’ve been / you and me

Flashing though the night I’m staying up in my tower

Kept in the corners away from you

Took away all of my power

Kept in the dark with everything to lose

With everything to lose

I’m staying up in my tower

Kept in the corners away from you In spite of your love

I chose the distance

In spite of your warmth

I made it difficult

I chose the distance I’m off the streets

But still in your heart

I climbed the stairs

And we grew apart

The Devil Wears Prada, "Watchtower"