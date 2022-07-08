After issuing the eco-conscious single "This Is Mongol" which was followed by a U.S. tour, folk rockers The Hu are back with a music video for their latest single, "Black Thunder," which comes from their newly announced sophomore album, Rumble of Thunder.

“’Black Thunder’ is the crown jewel of our second album," says The Hu vocalist Gala.

"The music video is split into two parts and conveys the core values of men through visuals," he continues, "Our producer Dashka chose a unique location in Mongolia to shoot the video, where we had a great time riding the horses in the vast grassland of our countryside. We hope that our pride in our culture shines through, as we aimed to bring viewers joy and a piece of our culture through this video."

Watch the video for the soul-stirring track below.

"Our second album will include ‘Black Thunder’, along with many new songs. We can’t wait for you to listen and enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it," adds Gala.

Rumble Of Thunder will be released Sept. 2 through Better Noise Music and is the successor to The Hu's 2019 debut, The Gereg. Pre-order your copy here and view the artwork and full track listing further down the page. Catch The Hu on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and more at these dates and, for tickets, head to this location.

The Hu, Rumble of Thunder Album Art + Track Listing

1. "This is Mongol"

2. "YUT Hövende"

3. "Triangle"

4. "Teach Me"

5. "Upright Destined Mongol"

6. "Sell The World"

7. "Black Thunder"

8. "Mother Nature"

9. "Bii Biyelgee"

10. "Segee"

11. "Shihi Hutu"

12. "TATAR Warrior"