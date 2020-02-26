The Used’s Secret ‘Big News’ Forces Band to Cancel Tour

The Used have formally canceled their upcoming UK and European tour dates, citing some undisclosed "big news" as the reason they had to nix the spring run.

The dates were scheduled to be the band's first overseas shows following the release of their new album, Heartwork, which will be out April 24. Fans in those areas will have to wait as the Used issued a statement on social media, promising more details about the news as soon as possible.

The statement reads,

We are very sorry to announce that we will not be able to come to the UK and Europe in May & June. An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn’t turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!) We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon. In the meantime, if you’re heading to Slam Dunk - have a great time - it’s a killer line up and any tickets for our headline shows are refundable at point of purchase.

Bert McCracken hinted at the possibility onstage earlier this year in the fan-shot video seen below, having stated, "I feel like I’m in My Chemical Romance. You can probably catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall. We’ll see."

Meanwhile, listen to "Paradise Lost, A Poem By John Milton," the latest single off the upcoming Heartwork here. The album, which will be the eighth from The Used, also features guest appearances from members of Fever 333, Blink-182 and Beartooth.

The Used - Canceled 2020 Tour Dates

May 23 – Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 24 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 26 – London, UK @ Lafayette

May 27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

May 30 – Paris, France @ Slam Dunk Festival

May 31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

June 02 – Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

June 03 – Zurich @ Switzerland, Dynamo

June 09 – Moscow @ Russia, Arbat Hall

June 10 – St Petersburg @ Russia, Zal