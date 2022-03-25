The Warning Drop New Song ‘Money’ + Performance-Based Video

Sister trio The Warning have just dropped a new song titled "Money," along with a performance-based video featuring footage from when they opened for Foo Fighters earlier this month.

The track serves as their first release since their 2021 Mayday EP. Consisting of sisters Daniela (singer-guitarist), Alejandra (bassist) and Paulina (drummer) Villarreal, The Warning opened for the Foos at their March 15 show at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium, and they performed the song there live for the very first time.

Check out the video for "Money" below.

"The song aims to shine a light on the darkness surrounding widespread corruption and greed, as well as the crippling effects it can have on society," the band said in a press release. "When we allow power and profit to take control over our lives, our natural human tendencies, like feeling empathy and compassion for one another, become lost and forgotten."

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning first became popular when their cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" went viral years ago, when the sisters were all still just teenagers. Since then, they've released several records independently, but the single "Choke" was their debut on Lava Records. They've received praise from rockers including Disturbed's David Draiman, who cited them as one of the new bands that give him hope for the future of rock.

If you're interested in learning more about the trio, they filmed a six-part docuseries detailing their story, and the first three episodes are available to watch on their YouTube channel. Additionally, check out the dates for their first North American tour, which kicks off April 18, here.

The Warning, "Money"