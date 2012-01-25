Theory of a Deadman Announce 2012 U.S. Tour With Pop Evil

Since the release of their fourth album, ‘The Truth Is…’ on July 12 of last year, Theory of a Deadman have been total road warriors, ripping up stages across the country, and now they’ll continue that run with a newly announced spring headlining tour featuring support from Pop Evil and Stellar Revival.

The trek kicks off at the beginning of April in Florida and is currently scheduled through a May gig in Metropolis, Ill. However, the band has promised additional dates to be announced soon.

Theory of a Deadman’s latest single, ‘Hurricane,’ just hit radio this week and hopes to follow in the successful footsteps of its predecessors ‘Bitch Came Back,’ ‘Out of My Head,’ and ‘Lowlife.’ Read our review of the new single here. Opening act Pop Evil, meanwhile, are heating up radio themselves with their new single 'Boss's Daughter.'

Tickets will go on sale to the band’s fan club starting Feb. 1 followed by the public on sale date for most of the dates on Feb. 3.

Read our past interview with frontman Tyler Connolly to find out more about the band's latest album and everything that went into it.

Theory of a Deadman Tour Dates:

4/9 Tallahassee, Fla. Coliseum Tallahassee 4/10 Knoxville, Tenn. The Valarium 4/11 Augusta, Ga. The Country Club 4/13 Cherokee, N.C. Harrah’s Cherokee – Event Center 4/15 Atlanta, Ga. The Masquerade 4/17 Norfolk, Va. The NorVA 4/18 Wallingford, Ct. The Dome at Oakdale 4/20 Allentown, Pa. Crocodile Rock 4/21 Watertown, N.Y. McVean Auditorium 4/22 Poughkeepsie, N.Y. The Chance 4/24 Portland, Maine State Theatre 4/25 Lancaster, Pa. Chameleon Club 4/27 Sayreville, N.J. Starland Ballroom 4/28 Buffalo, N.Y. Town Ballroom 4/29 South Bend, Ind. Club Fever 5/1 Grand Rapids, Mich. The Orbit Room (Stellar Revival Only) 5/4 Chicago, Ill. House of Blues 5/5 Mankato, Minn. Verizon Wireless Center 5/8 Wichita, Kan. The Cotillion 5/9 Columbia, Mo. The Blue Note 5/11 Metropolis, Ill. Harrah’s Metropolis