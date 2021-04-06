Theory of a Deadman Earn New Platinum + Gold Sales Certifications

Congrats are in order for Theory of a Deadman who have seen two of their albums reach new sales certifications. The band's Scars and Souvenirs album is now a double-platinum release, while The Truth Is... has been certified gold by the RIAA.

Scars and Souvenirs was released in 2008 and was the band's third studio album. They reached new heights as a band issuing nine singles off the record. Those included "So Happy," "Bad Girlfriend" and "Hate My Life," which placed No. 2, No. 1 and No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Chart. Though the album peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, it has now surpassed two million copies sold in the U.S.

The Truth Is... followed as the band's fourth studio album in 2011 and cracked the Billboard 200 Album Chart's Top 10 at No. 8. The record featured the chart-topping lead single "Lowlife," and also placed "Bitch Came Back" (No. 14) and "Hurricane" (No. 5) in the Top 20 of the Mainstream Rock chart. With a gold certification, The Truth Is... has now sold over 500,000 copies in the U.S.

Scars and Souvenirs and The Truth Is... are the two albums in the band's catalog that have reached at least a gold certification.

Theory are currently supporting their seventh studio album, Say Nothing, that was released in 2020.