Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge Dead at 70

Throbbing Gristle co-founder and industrial music pioneer Genesis P-Orridge has died at the age of 70.

Born Neil Megson, the musician would begin a career in 1969 in the art rock outfit COUM Transmissions along with then partner Cosi Fanni Tutti. By the mid-'70s, the pair would then form Throbbing Gristle alongside Peter "Sleazy" Christopherson, issuing their debut album The Second Annual Report, in 1977. They would go on to release nine albums in total, with the last coming with 2009's The Third Mind Movements.

Eventually, Genesis would branch out, founding and fronting Psychic TV who released a wealth of albums, starting with 1982's Force the Hand of Chance through 2016's Alienist.

The death was revealed by Genesis' daughters, Caresse and Genesse, who issued the following statement:

Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body this morning, Saturday, March 14, 2020. S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jacqueline "Lady Jane" Breyer, who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united. Thank you for your loving support and for respecting our privacy as we are grieving. Caresse & Genessee P-Orridge

#s/heisher/eforever