Last week, Thursday proposed a plan to repurpose some of their band merchandise into cloth face masks.

The idea was to donate the masks to healthcare workers and other frontline personnel amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While that effort is ongoing, the veteran post-hardcore act has now revealed branded Thursday face masks that will soon go on sale to the general public.

The retail version of masks — which bear the band's signature dove logo — will be available for purchase starting this Wednesday (April 8). All proceeds will further the group's medical mask-making drive, with a "minimum of two 'factory' masks" for each purchase going to a hospital near Thursday's metro New York home base.

"We have pulled stock from our web store and, today, we are shipping them to various grassroots organizations … who will convert them into 'fabric' face masks to assist the frontline workers," the Geoff Rickly-fronted group updated fans by way of their Instagram page on Monday (April 6).

"Since so many people have written us to ask for one of the 'Thursday T-shirt face masks,'" the message continued, "we have also decided on a second tier of [the] mask-making effort: These dove-branded masks will be sold starting Wednesday (1 PM EST) in our web-store."

The move comes after the CDC recently recommended that everyone wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures fall short.

Thursday's merch capsule containing the masks also includes new items such as a jigsaw puzzle, playing cards and candles. These are intended to "hopefully help relieve the boredom and try and cultivate some sense of distraction, fun and irony" while fans are isolated at home, the group said.

Visit Thursday's online shop here.