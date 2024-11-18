Another Tim Lambesis Bandmate Exits His Other Band

The departures aren't done for Tim Lambesis, as now the first member of his side band Austrian Death Machine has decided to exit the group. Drummer Brandon Short confirmed his departure from the band over the weekend, following on the heels of all four members of As I Lay Dying exiting that band and leaving Lambesis as the sole member of the group.

Why Did Brandon Short Leave Austrian Death Machine?

Short issued a lengthier post on Instagram concerning his exit from the band, but echoed some of the same sentiments that were shared by the fleeing members of As I Lay Dying.

In his post, he notes, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step away from Austrian Death Machine. For the sake of my mental well-being and personal beliefs, and in light of the recent developments surrounding the As I Lay Dying camp and Tim, this has become an inevitable step for me."

Elsewhere he stated, "My integrity and character have been called into question in a way I can no longer accept, especially with what has come to light and being in utter disbelief."

He also added, "The repeated promises, the endless cycle of 'I’ll do better'—words that once gave me hope—have turned into a broken record that has brought no real change. Instead, I found myself trapped in a pattern that eroded my trust and my well-being. This cycle has reached into my personal life, affecting my mental health in ways I can no longer ignore."

Short's full statement can be viewed below.

What Tim Lambesis Said About the Recent As I Lay Dying Defections

After all four members of the band exited the group, Lambesis issued his first statement addressing the "unhealthy environment" that led to all his band members leaving.

"As I reflect, I certainly agree that there was an unhealthy environment that made leaving for a new tour with the previous lineup unrealistic. It had become difficult to figure out even the smallest details, and I admit I can stick strong to my vision for the future of AILD even when others think it should go another direction," he explained.

"It saddens me to think about the behaviors, communication, and patterns of interaction that led up to the tour cancellation. Phil and I no longer saw eye to personally, creatively, or financially. Discussions during this time prompted his decision to depart first, with each of the touring members deciding to leave shortly after, as they were not interested in going on without him. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the order in which everything was made public, as some statements were rushed out during a chaotic time in response to rumors," he continued.

He added, "I fully support each of the guys’ decisions to leave and believe at this time it is best for everyone. With that being said, my door will always remain open to discussing anything directly as I believe closing communication lead to many assumptions and problems of its own."

In his statement, Lambesis reiterated his intent to continue the band and since the statement some 2025 festival appearances have been booked. The group also just released their new album, Through Storms Ahead, despite the recent defections of most of those who played on the album.

As I Lay Dying's Complicated History

In 2013, Lambesis was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife Meggan. Though the singer initially entered a "not guilty" plea for the charges, he eventually pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder in 2014 and was sentenced to six years in prison.

During that time, As I Lay Dying members Nick Hipa, Jordan Mancino, Josh Gilbert and Sgrosso distanced themselves and formed another group called Wovenwar.

Lambesis was discharged from prison in December of 2016 and around two years later, As I Lay Dying made a comeback with all of the members who were involved when the singer was arrested. They announced an album in 2019 titled Shaped By Fire and toured in support of it.

Over the next couple of years, Hipa, Mancino and Gilbert all quit As I Lay Dying, and Lambesis later acknowledged that it was difficult for them to overcome what he had done.

Tim Lambesis' Wife Addresses Rumors

In late October, Lambesis' current wife Dany issued a public statement addressing rumors that she had been abused by her husband.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations," she shared in her statement. "We have had our relationship issues like many other couples, but nothing to the degree of domestic violence or what is being portrayed online."

She later added, "It is disheartening to witness how quickly misinformation can spread and the impact it can have on individuals and families. I ask that you respect our privacy during this time and refrain from perpetuating these harmful rumors any further."