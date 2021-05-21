Adam D. Sings With Jesse Leach on First New Times of Grace Song in 10 Years, 2021 Album Announced
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz have been teasing the return of their side project, Times of Grace, for a couple years and now the big moment has finally arrived as the band has dropped the new song "The Burden of Belief" off Songs of Loss and Separation, their first record in 10 years.
The followup to 2011's Hymns of a Broken Man will be released on July 16 and this first single is evocative of the softer, more brooding songs that were present on that first record, such as "The Forgotten One" and "The End of Eternity."
As was the case back then, Adam D. lends his voice to twangy and despondent "The Burden of Belief," offering up the ideal complement to Leach as the two drip with raw emotion on what is clearly a rather vulnerable track.
"This song is the spark of the oncoming fire," commented Leach. "It foreshadows the journey of this album. This song is an unveiling of who we, Times of Grace, have become after all of these years. This is a testimony of falling apart, losing faith, letting go, and the desire to kill and purge the past. It is the unraveling, the catharsis and the rebirth. So it begins...."
Dutkiewicz added, "It almost feels strange finally releasing the songs on this record, especially this one. I started writing this song over 10 years ago, so it's been around for quite some time. I really hope you guys dig it, and I hope we will get the opportunity to play it for you guys live someday. Thanks, everyone!"
Read the lyrics to "The Burden of Belief" below and hear the song further down the page where you'll also see the Songs of Loss and Separation artwork and track listing. The new album will be released through Wicked Good Records and pre-orders can be placed here. If exclusive/limited vinyl is what you're after, head to this location.
PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.
Times of Grace, "The Burden of Belief" Lyrics
Burden of this belief
Unanswered questions that haunt me
Tears bring me some relief
As they wash away the sadness
The sadness and grief
Burden of this belief
This journey has brought me to my knees
Will you show me what it means to believe?
How can I let go?
How can I find peace?
Yeah, yeah, yeah...
Staring, lost at the crossroads
Desperate for answers
Give me a reason to believe
Burden of this belief
This journey has brought me to my knees
Will you show me what it means to believe?
How can I let go?
How can I find peace?
Fall down to your knees
Wash me clean of this deceit
Fall down to your knees
Wash me clean of the all my grief
I feel numb
I don't feel anything at all
There's nothing left inside me
So I set myself free
Burden of this belief
This journey has brought my to my knees
Will you show me what it means to believe?
How can I let go?
How can I find peace?
Fall down to my knees
Wash me clean of this deceit
Fall down to my knees
Wash me clean of all my grief
Fall down to my knees
Now I let go
Now I set myself free
Fall down to my knees
Now I let go
Now I set myself free
Times of Grace, "The Burden of Belief"
Times of Grace, Songs of Loss and Separation Album Art + Track Listing
01. "The Burden of Belief"
02. "Mend You"
03. "Rescue"
04. "Far From Heavenless"
05. "Bleed Me"
06. "Medusa"
07. "Currents"
08. "To Carry the Weight"
09. "Cold"
10. "Forever"