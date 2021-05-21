Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz have been teasing the return of their side project, Times of Grace, for a couple years and now the big moment has finally arrived as the band has dropped the new song "The Burden of Belief" off Songs of Loss and Separation, their first record in 10 years.

The followup to 2011's Hymns of a Broken Man will be released on July 16 and this first single is evocative of the softer, more brooding songs that were present on that first record, such as "The Forgotten One" and "The End of Eternity."

As was the case back then, Adam D. lends his voice to twangy and despondent "The Burden of Belief," offering up the ideal complement to Leach as the two drip with raw emotion on what is clearly a rather vulnerable track.

"This song is the spark of the oncoming fire," commented Leach. "It foreshadows the journey of this album. This song is an unveiling of who we, Times of Grace, have become after all of these years. This is a testimony of falling apart, losing faith, letting go, and the desire to kill and purge the past. It is the unraveling, the catharsis and the rebirth. So it begins...."

Dutkiewicz added, "It almost feels strange finally releasing the songs on this record, especially this one. I started writing this song over 10 years ago, so it's been around for quite some time. I really hope you guys dig it, and I hope we will get the opportunity to play it for you guys live someday. Thanks, everyone!"

Read the lyrics to "The Burden of Belief" below and hear the song further down the page where you'll also see the Songs of Loss and Separation artwork and track listing. The new album will be released through Wicked Good Records and pre-orders can be placed here. If exclusive/limited vinyl is what you're after, head to this location.

Times of Grace, "The Burden of Belief" Lyrics

Burden of this belief

Unanswered questions that haunt me

Tears bring me some relief

As they wash away the sadness

The sadness and grief Burden of this belief

This journey has brought me to my knees

Will you show me what it means to believe?

How can I let go?

How can I find peace? Yeah, yeah, yeah... Staring, lost at the crossroads

Desperate for answers

Give me a reason to believe Burden of this belief

This journey has brought me to my knees

Will you show me what it means to believe?

How can I let go?

How can I find peace? Fall down to your knees

Wash me clean of this deceit

Fall down to your knees

Wash me clean of the all my grief I feel numb

I don't feel anything at all

There's nothing left inside me

So I set myself free Burden of this belief

This journey has brought my to my knees

Will you show me what it means to believe?

How can I let go?

How can I find peace? Fall down to my knees

Wash me clean of this deceit

Fall down to my knees

Wash me clean of all my grief

Fall down to my knees

Now I let go

Now I set myself free

Fall down to my knees

Now I let go

Now I set myself free

Times of Grace, "The Burden of Belief"

Times of Grace, Songs of Loss and Separation Album Art + Track Listing

01. "The Burden of Belief"

02. "Mend You"

03. "Rescue"

04. "Far From Heavenless"

05. "Bleed Me"

06. "Medusa"

07. "Currents"

08. "To Carry the Weight"

09. "Cold"

10. "Forever"