Remember when we reported last March that someone paid several thousand dollars for a copy of Tobias Forge's unreleased solo album? It's apparently been leaked on YouTube now.

Forge recorded the record, titled Passiflora, sometime in 2008. He'd formed Ghost two years prior, so it's unclear whether he'd written the songs on it for one of his pre-Ghost bands or if it was intended as a true solo album.

Two tracks from it, "House of Affection" and "In Enigma Schiffer," were previously leaked and uploaded to YouTube several years ago. Earlier this month, though, someone shared 41 minutes of audio to YouTube that they claim is Passiflora in its entirety.

The upload has different chapters for each song, and "House of Affection" and "In Enigma Schiffer" were both included in it. The other song titles in the upload are "The Breeze," "Lucifer & Lucia," "Cinematiqe," "Savant Garde," "Red Lights," "Last," "Mary Says" and "Solitaire."

"Mary Says" doesn't have any sonic resemblance to "Mary on a Cross," but it is quite a coincidence that a song Ghost released over a decade after Forge recorded Passiflora was such a huge part of their growth after it went viral on TikTok.

While we do not have official confirmation that the recording truly is Forge's unreleased album, the song titles do match the track list on Discogs. And it sounds a heck of a lot like Forge with his signature voice and knack for melodic hooks.

You can listen to it for yourself toward the bottom of the page.

Tobias Forge Fan Paid a Lot of Money for Copy of Passiflora

A little over a year ago, a copy of Passiflora that was burned onto a CDr sold on Discogs for a whopping $5,434. As a result, it made the platform's list of the most expensive albums sold that month. It was No. 3 on the list out of 25 total items.

There is currently one other copy available for $4,998, so you'd actually be getting it for cheaper than what the other fan paid for it last year. And that's with inflation!

The Bands Tobias Forge Was in Before Ghost

There are at least five other bands Forge has been involved with aside from Ghost and they all had different styles from each other. Superior was the earliest known band he was a part of in the mid-'90s and he went by the name Leviathan.

Repugnant was Forge's late '90s death metal group. He played bass and guitar in Magna Carta Cartel, but didn't sing, and ended his stint with them around 2008.

The rocker contributed guitar work in Crashdiet in the early 2000s and then started the pop-punk project Submission with two of his Repugnant bandmates in 2002. Ghost formed four years later, and the rest is history.

Listen Tobias Forge's Unreleased Solo Album Passiflora