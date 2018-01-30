In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 30, 2018:

- Tom DeLonge continues to expand his horizons as an author. The singer has teamed with Suzanne Young to release Poet Anderson ... In Darkness, the second title in their young adult trilogy. The latest installment finds the titular character working as a doorman and finding himself tormented by a failure in his dreamworld. The book is available via Amazon or with bundle options at DeLonge's To the Stars site.

- Hometown heroes Otherwise and New Years Day have both joined the Las Rageous festival lineup, which takes place April 20 and 21 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. For more on this year's event, plus ticketing info, head here.

- The members of Alter Bridge have plenty of other things going on, but for those wondering about the band's next album, they confirmed in a tweet response to a fan inquiry that their next disc will likely arrive in 2019.

- In a new posting, Shaun Glass has revealed that Dirge Within has come to an end. Glass reveals that he's in the formative stages with a new band in Chicago and that more info will be revealed in due time.

- Beware insanity, but embrace the chaos with Fire From the Gods new video for "Evolve." Watch the clip right here and look for the song on their Narrative album. Catch the rising rockers on tour with Of Mice & Men, Blessthefall and Cane Hill starting tomorrow (Jan. 31) in Berkeley, Calif.

- Fugazi rhythm section Joe Lally and Brendan Canty have formed a new band with guitarist Anthony Pirog called The Messthetics. The trio's debut single, "Serpent Tongue," can be heard here. Look for their self-titled debut disc arriving on March 23 through Dischord Records.