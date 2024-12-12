Tom Morello Issues Challenge to Donald Trump After Fake Springsteen Diss

Tom Morello has issued a public challenge to Donald Trump after seeing a posting online disrespecting Bruce Springsteen, but it appears the President Elect's posting was a fake.

What Tom Morello Responded To

Earlier this week, a social media post purported to be from Donald Trump's Truth Social account began circulating. It stated, "Recently Melania took Baron, A GREAT GUITARIST, to see overrated, communist singer, Bruce Springstern. NOT IMPRESSED!!!"

The post was picked up by the X social media account @PopularLiberal, who noted, "Wow! Did the model conman dad really misspell his son's name, or am I seeing things? How can you make that mistake That's hilarious! Classic...."

The tweet has amassed over 430,000 views at press time, and apparently one of them was Morello who felt inclined to respond.

Morello Issues a Public Challenge

Tom Morello has sat in with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band in the past and has a long-running friendship with the musician. Earlier this week, Morello told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong that he's currently working on his first album. "It'll incorporate everything from the big riffage of Rage and Audioslave and Prophets of Rage to the stuff on the Nightwatchman end of the spectrum and there's some kind of Springsteen Darkness on the Edge of Town and there's some Battle of Los Angeles on it," he revealed. So it's not too much of a surprise that the guitarist felt compelled to respond to the slight of Springsteen.

In a posting on the X social media platform, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist commented, "My 13 year old son Roman will step forward to defend @springsteen's honor and destroy Barron in a guitar competition. Just name the time and place!!!"

Morello's challenge has amassed over 435,000 views after being issued this morning (Dec. 12).

The Problem With Trump's Post

While the supposed Trump social media post has made the rounds this week, AOL has debunked the post as a fraud, with no credible news reports that Trump had commented on his wife and son attending the concert and no such statement found on his Truth Social account.

So, even though there are Trump Guitars, we don't really know if Trump thinks his son is a "GREAT GUITARIST" and without the boast or the diss being legit, there's probably no need for the challenge.