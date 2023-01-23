Travis Barker got a new tattoo that looks like his wife Kourtney Kardashian's eyes, as the blink-182 drummer and star producer showed off in a series of photos over the weekend.

The fresh ink is high up the musician's right thigh. In the candid images that include Kardashian, Barker lifts one leg of his shorts to display the artistic addition to his heavily tattooed body.

It wouldn't be the first time Barker got a tattoo dedicated to Kardashian, the media personality and celebrity socialite from TV's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, whom he married last year.

"Oh hey there," Barker captioned the slideshow of four images he posted on Saturday (Jan. 21), per Billboard. The first pic shows the happy couple posing in a bathroom.

Travis Barker Shows Off His New Tattoo (Click Through Pics) - Jan. 21, 2023

The second pic shows Barker seemingly enjoying a quiet moment, while the third and final photo shows the tattoo that looks like Kourtney Kardashian's eyes.

Barker and Kourtney got engaged in 2021 after a courtship that saw the rocker and the Kardashian sister become a celebrity tabloid staple. That year, the pair were lampooned in an SNL sketch on an episode hosted by Kim Kardashian.

Blink-182 — with Barker, Mark Hoppus and a returning Tom DeLonge — plan to release their first album in a decade together later this year. See blink-182's upcoming tour dates here.

In 2021, Barker got a "Kourtney" chest tattoo. See it below.

Travis Barker's "Kourtney" Chest Tattoo - Mar. 25, 2021