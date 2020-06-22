Twenty One Pilots frequently get their fans involved in many of their projects. Their latest interaction has come to a head with the "never-ending" music video for the duo's pandemic-prompted "Level of Concern." Viewers can upload amateur footage via Twenty One Pilots' website to appear in the ceaseless clip.

The continual vid for the song that is singer Tyler Joseph's first Twenty One Pilots tune written on guitar arrived early Monday (June 22). Each time the tune restarts, a unique and all-new "Level of Concern" video generates with the user-submitted visuals. Watch it down toward the bottom of this post.

The unending music video follows a series of codes that were released by the group last week. However, Twenty One Pilots' eager fan base — now used to the band's cryptic hints and Easter eggs — quickly decoded the info. The "Level of Concern" video soon followed, along with a note from the act.

"We didn't think you would tear through the codes so easily," the band shared Monday on Twitter. "Should have taken a week but you did it in just over 12 hours. You got us this time. Now join in with your footage, your art, your dances, and be a part of the first ever never-ending music video."

In a follow-up message, Twenty One Pilots added, "This community truly beats them all. For those not sure what we are talking about, we will post an explanation video soon for the locals."

"Level of Concern," seemingly a standalone track, is the group's first single to be issued following those from 2018's Trench album. Joseph has already said he's started writing for the next album. Last year, Twenty One Pilots' Blurryface topped Billboard's end-of-decade Rock Albums Chart.

Go here to share your footage with Twenty One Pilots. The unending video is apparently the first of its kind.

Twenty One Pilots, "Level of Concern" (Never-Ending Music Video)