Watch Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More Crush ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert Live

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton will all perform today (Aug. 25) at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. And you can watch a live stream of the concert right here!

The all-star lineup of metal frontmen and women will be performing original and brutal tracks from the upcoming video game, which has been described as DOOM meets Guitar Hero. The live stream will begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT and will feature the above talents, backed up by a live band, playing for thousands of Gamescom attendees in Cologne, Germany.

Check out the live stream of the Metal: Hellsinger concert in the video play below.

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based first-person shooter with original music from Swedish composer duo Two Feathers. The player’s "ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause." Additional music from the game features System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk and more.

"(That's one thing that's) different about this game," Tankian recently told Loudwire. "You gotta really be a part of the song and the rhythm to gain the points. (And the song I cut the vocals for...) It's really incredible, really fast, really heavy, very interesting, very progressive. And that's why I decided to join and be a part of this. I loved the song. It's seven minutes, and it takes you on this crazy journey. It's very fast and very rhythmical so your fingers... you will probably lose some ligaments."

Metal: Hellsinger will be released Sept. 15 on Steam, Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S. Pre-orders are available now and fans can play the free demo right now.