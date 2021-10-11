We Came as Romans Singer Voiced Jack Spade’s Theme in ‘Heels’ Season Finale

There's a new empire to conquer for We Came as Romans singer Dave Stephens. The musician received a prime feature Sunday night (Oct. 10), voicing the theme song for the character Jack Spade on the season finale of the Starz wrestling-themed series Heels.

For those who've followed the series throughout the season, you've probably heard a bit of Spade's theme music being played, but the creators of the series decided they wanted the song, titled "Hail to the King," to be more fleshed out for the finale. Enter Stephens to lend his vocals.

Heels music supervisor Jonathan Leahy explains, “Stephen Amell’s character [Jack Spade] has a great entrance song heard throughout the first season of Heels, an instrumental from producer Sean Segal. For the finale we wanted to make the track even more powerful and aggressive. I turned to our friends at Roc Nation, they brought in vocalist Dave Stephens and he sang his heart out. The finished track is massive and brutal, exactly what the final episode needed.”

"Doing a feature for something so different than my normal features was already exciting, but once I saw the trailer for the show, I was ecstatic," added Stephens. "I grew up watching wrestling and loved turning the trampoline in my friend's backyard into our own wrestling ring, so it’s an honor to be a part of something like this."

He continues, "Writing the lyrics, melodies and cadences for this song was also fun. I loved creating something that exemplified Jack Spade's character and catered to what he is at his core."

Take a listen to the track below and if you like what you hear, it's available right here.

The Heels feature is just the latest piece of new music from Stephens, as he and his We Came as Romans bandmates have issued the songs "Darkbloom" and "Black Hole" (featuring Caleb Shomo) over the couple of months. The group is also out on their To Plant a Seed anniversary tour, with dates and ticketing information available right here.

Lionsgate / Starz

Sean Seagal + Dave Stephens, "Hail to the King"