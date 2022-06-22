After issuing three new singles in 2021, We Came As Romans have officially confirmed the details on Darkbloom, their first album in five years. Accompanying this news is another new track, "Plagued," which brings fans to having access to nearly half of the record.

It's a landmark moment in the metalcore group's career as this forthcoming album, due Oct. 14 on SharpTone Records, will be their first since the tragic death of co-vocalist Kyle Pavone.

"We are so excited to finally be able to announce the release of our next record Darkbloom. This will be our first record in five years, and we want to thank you all for being patient with us as we were figuring out if we could, and how we could continue moving forward as a band," begins guitarist Josh Moore.

He continues, "We wrote this record about all the feelings we felt, and all the emotional places we lived in, navigating the loss of our brother Kyle. Every song is about a different part of our lives over the past few years, an insight to the struggles we had, and how we were able to make it to where we are now. We hope you all can take a deep dive into these songs and connect with us - and if you're feeling any of the ways we did, we hope these songs can help you push forward. This record is dedicated to Kyle - we'll never forget you, and we will never stop saying your name."

Speaking about "Plague," which appears second on the Darkbloom track listing, Moore explains, "We've been waiting forever to release this song, and we're stoked to finally put it out! We finished writing 'Plagued' in January 2020, so it's great to finally share it with our fans. My friend who I do a ton of writing with, Nick Sampson, texted me a little video of this idea for a riff he was working on - and I loved it. So I drove over to his place and we finished the song together - and then our friend Ryan Leitru came in and we all sat down and wrote the vocals to it. Over a year later, when we were in the studio recording the album with Drew Fulk - we smoothed out just a few parts and the song was done! And now here we are - over two years later, able to share 'Plagued' with you!"

"Lyrically, 'Plagued' was about a part in the grieving process we all went through - feeling like the anguish you're dealing with, then anger you're dealing with, is turning you into a different person," adds the guitarist, "That you're watching yourself change into someone you don't want to be - being consumed and overwhelmed by your grief. It's an incredibly difficult thing to live with, and I hope this song can help anyone who's feeling the same way."

Watch the music video for "Plagued" below and view the Darkbloom album art and track listing further down the page. Pre-order the album here.

Catch We Came As Romans on tour supporting August Burns Red from July 15 through August 27 and from Sept. 6 through Oct. 7 providing direct support for Architects at these stops.

We Came As Romans, "Plagued" Lyrics

I stare into the reflection of somebody else

It's never myself I'm seeing

Alone, I feel no connection, this body's a cell

Becoming a shell of who I was Everyday I keep searching, but it all just stays the same I can't escape this hell that I live in

I can't erase the choices we made

I'm cast away into plague, vanishing into rage

There's nothing left to say

I'm plagued Plagued I lose myself in distraction of anything else

It's always myself I'll shut out

Forgetting who I was back then, I'm somebody else

I'm only a shell of who I was Everyday I keep searching, but it all just stays the same I can't escape this hell that I live in

I can't erase the choices we made

I'm cast away into plague, vanishing into rage

There's nothing left to say

I can't escape rage I can't escape this hell that I live in

I can't erase the choices we made

I'm cast away into plague, vanishing into rage

There's nothing left to say

I'm plagued

We decay

I'm plagued

We Came As Romans, "Plagued" Music Video

We Came As Romans, Darkbloom Album Art + Track Listing

We Came As Romans, 'Darkbloom' SharpTone Records loading...

1. "Darkbloom"

2. "Plagued"

3. "Black Hole"

4. "Daggers"

5. "Golden"

6. "One More Day"

7. "Doublespeak"

8. "The Anchor"

9. "Holding the Embers"

10. "Promise You"