During his time on this earth, Joey Jordison played in several different bands. While Slipknot are the most well-known, one of his first instances of stepping outside the band came when he teamed up with rising vocalist Wednesday 13 in the band Murderdolls back in 2002. The singer just kicked off a new headline tour Wednesday night (March 25) and he used part of the set to shout out his onetime bandmate.

The vocalist was performing at The Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico when midway through his set, he stopped down to address the audience, "This part of the show I'd like to make some noise for our brother Joey Jordison," he stated, eliciting a hearty cheer from the crowd for his late bandmate. "He left us far too soon. He was one of the most talented people I ever met. And he's the reason any of you guys know who I am. So we picked a couple of songs, some of my favorite songs we liked to play with Joey."

The first of those songs, "Nowhere," initially appeared on the band's second album, Women and Children Last. You can see footage of that performance along with Wednesday's tribute to Jordison in fan-shot video below. A few songs later, he followed with another Murderdolls track, "Summertime Suicide."

Murderdolls was an off-and-on project for Jordison, as evidenced by the eight-year span between their two studio albums. However, in 2017, Jordison raised the possibility of doing a third album, stating, "I don't know if I would do another record, but I won't rule it out." But, just a few years later, on July 26, 2021, he died at the age of 46.

Wednesday 13 is currently playing a career-spanning set on his "20 Years of Fear" tour, including songs from his pre-Murderdolls band Frankenstein Drag Queens From Planet 13. To see the remaining dates on the run and get ticketing info, head here.

