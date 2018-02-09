In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 9, 2018:

- The seemingly always in-demand Travis Barker looks to be working on a project with Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland. Borland posted a photo of Barker in the studio for a "yet to be titled new project."

- Godsmack's next album might have some interesting guests, or they could just be simply having some video fun with friends. The band posted a little video clip of Sully Erna, Sebastian Bach and Billy Ray Cyrus hanging out at a video shoot. Cyrus also chimed in on the shoot with his own posting.

- Magic Hat Brewing Company and Dropkick Murphys are teaming up to debut their new Barroom Hero Pub Ale. The English pub ale is dark amber in color and with a roasted coffee aroma that invites the imbiber into a smooth caramel and chocolate malt finish. Barroom Hero will start shipping later this month, with proceeds aiding the Claddagh Fund. Get more details on the beer here.

- Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel continues to roll out new music from her My Indigo solo project. Check out the new lyric video for her song "Where Is My Love" right here. The self-titled My Indigo album is due April 20.

- Melodic speedthrashers Frost Koffin have released a video for their new burner "Hell Roller." The song is culled from their forthcoming EP, Danger and Deliverance, out Feb. 23. Check out the clip here.