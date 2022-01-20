Wet Leg Destroy Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’ With Brash Cover Version

Burgeoning indie-rock duo Wet Leg take Madonna's 1985 hit "Material Girl" and deconstruct it to a near-unrecognizable level in a noisy cover version of the song they recently performed for Sirius XM's indie pop and rock station, SiriusXMU.

With swirling sound effects and sticky guitar chords, the rendition leaves only Madonna's lyrics intact. Otherwise, Wet Leg paint the number in their own abstract image, vocalist Rhian Teasdale's delicate vocals slipping in and out of the track like a fever dream.

Wet Leg, comprised of Teasdale and fellow singer-guitarist Hester Chambers, made a name for themselves last year with the original singles "Chaise Lounge," "Wet Dream" and "Too Late Now." The duo's self-titled debut album arrives on April 8.

"Wet Leg is sad music for party people, and party music for sad people," Teasdale explained. "It is cathartic and joyful and punk and scuzzy and above all, it's fun. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny."

She added, "As a woman, there's so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want people to have a good time, even if that might not be possible all of the time."

Madonna's "Material Girl" appears on the artist's 1984 album, Like a Virgin. It's also been covered by rock acts such as Motley Crue.

Wet Leg, "Material Girl" (Madonna Cover)