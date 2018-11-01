Whitechapel are setting themselves up for a massive year in 2019. The deathcore giants have announced their seventh full-length album, The Valley, will come out March 29.

The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tenn.) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. The Whitechapel frontman confronts the darkness of his childhood on the record, staring it directly in the face.

"Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that," says guitarist Alex Wade. "I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well."

Whitechapel have unleashed the album’s first single, “Brimstone,” which you can hear in the player below.

"Sound-wise, it's all over the place," Bozeman states about The Valley. "There's aggression, and then you're hit with ominous and emotional guitar riffs. It's mean, but then transfers to soft and inviting. It's a whirlwind of emotions throughout."

Fans can pre-order album bundles right now at the Metal Blade webstore. Check out the album art and track listing for The Valley below. Whitechapel begin their headlining tour with Chelsea Grin, Oceano and Slaughter to Prevail today (Nov. 1), so click here for the full list of dates.

Metal Blade

Whitechapel, The Valley Track Listing:

1. When a Demon Defiles a Witch

2. Forgiveness Is Weakness

3. Brimstone

4. Hickory Creek

5. Black Bear

6. We Are One

7. The Other Side

8. Third Depth

9. Lovelace

10. Doom Woods

2019’s Most Anticipated Hard Rock + Metal Albums