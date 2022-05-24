Machine Gun Kelly has just added a new guitarist to his touring band, and while some of you may already be clued into this guitar wiz, others may either be discovering Sophie Lloyd for the first time or have been scratching their heads as to why you may recognize her.

Lloyd has been creating quite a buzz on social media in recent years, channeling her passion for metal into creative YouTube and Instagram covers that have gained her quite a loyal following. Some of her most recent postings have been a metal version of Britney Spears' "Toxic" and shred versions of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train." She's also shared her love of metal through her "Metal Monday" postings, recently taking on Scorpions, Whitesnake, Slipknot, Steel Panther and Breaking Benjamin among others.

Lloyd recently teased something big was coming on the horizon in her Instagram posting for the Britney Spears metal version, stating, "I’ve been so busy with some crazy stuff that I CANT WAIT to share with you guys. Definitely about to enter the some of the craziest few months of my life so keep your eyes out!!"

Then, earlier today (May 24), Machine Gun Kelly and Sophie Lloyd both let the cat out of the bag with their respective Instagram stories. In rehearsal footage posted to Kelly's Instagram Stories, the musician wrote, "Adding a new friend to the band."

Lloyd, posting the same footage and adding a few addition slides, commented, “Secret’s out! I’ll be joining Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour this year!! So incredibly excited and honoured to be given this opportunity...So honoured to play beside such amazing musicians such as @guitarslayer24."

According to Lloyd's bio on her website, she found her obsession with rock music at a young age. "With roots in classic metal, bands like Iron Maiden, Black Label Society and Pantera have been some of the biggest influences on her lead playing style," states the write-up. "She has blended this heavy and technical style with the expression and feeling of blues guitarists such as Rory Gallagher and Joe Bonnamassa. Her rhythm playing is greatly inspired by punk bands such as the Offspring and Misfits." Sounds like a stellar and well-rounded addition to Machine Gun Kelly's already established touring band.

Lloyd released her first EP, Delusions, in 2018. And social media has played a big part in her ascension with over a million subscribers to her YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts. Watch a couple of her recent videos below.

As for the Machine Gun Kelly "Mainstream Sellout" tour, it kicks off June 8 in Austin, Texas as the Moody Center and runs through mid-October, heading back across the pond to finish in Amsterdam. A mix of artists will play alongside MGK during the run including Willow, blackbear, Iann Dior, Avril Lavigne, PVRIS, Travis Barker, Trippie Redd and 44phantom. Get ticketing info here.