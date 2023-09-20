Win a Staind ‘Confessions of the Fallen’ Signed Vinyl!

Welcome back, Staind! The veteran rockers who dominated the 2000s have reunited and they're releasing their Confessions of the Fallen album on Sept. 22. Loudwire Nights wants to make sure you've got the latest from Staind in your hands and we've got a new contest where you could win a signed vinyl from Staind as part of our Loudwire Record Club.

They started their return with the chart-topping single "Lowest in Me" and have also issued "In This Condition," "Cycle of Hurting" and most recently, "Here and Now," picking right up where they left off as rock radio favorites.

Back in April of this year, guitarist Mike Mushok stopped by to speak with Loudwire Nights about the upcoming album, and you can check out that chat below.

For this contest, one grand prize winner will receive an autographed vinyl of Confessions of the Fallen from the group, while two other winners will receive vinyl copies of the new album in its standard vinyl release form.

Now we just need to get you signed up. You can use the entry form at the bottom of this post to provide your details, but you'll want to make sure to do so before the contest ends on Sept. 25 at 10AM ET.

And just this reminder, you can hear Staind played frequently as part of the Loudwire Nights radio show with host Chuck Armstrong. The show airs live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.