Rage Against the Machine are performing a handful of shows later this year for the first time since 2011. While Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have been actively playing since then, especially with Prophets of Rage, frontman Zack de la Rocha hasn't hit the road in years. He is, however, working with a personal trainer to prepare for the trek.

The vocalist has been working with trainer Andres Fajardo in Los Angeles, Calif. for the last three years, according to Fajardo's Instagram. "Now for the past 3 months we’ve been training to get him right for shows and getting back on stage," the trainer wrote in a caption of a video of de la Rocha working out.

Fajardo implied that the singer has been working hard every day in another video as well, referring to it as his "daily dedication." "Making sure the body can take it on and continue to impact the world and give the people great performances!" he added. See the posts below.

Rage's first show of 2020 is March 26 in El Paso, Texas, followed by a few other southwestern dates. Then they'll hit Coachella, Boston Calling and Firefly for festival performances.