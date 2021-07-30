Alicia Taylor, founder and director of Cherry Bombs and wife of Slipknot's Corey Taylor, has commented on the recent death of Joey Jordison.

"As a fan, the news of of Joey has been heartbreaking, but I haven’t had much time to process it yet. My focus has been supporting my husband, and pouring into our family," she wrote on Twitter.

"Things are tough, but they will get better in time — one day at a time. Rest easy, Joey."

Jordison's family revealed that the drummer died peacefully in his sleep in a statement on July 27. He was 46 years old.

"Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music," they wrote. "The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time."

The musician was a founding member of Slipknot in 1995, along with Shawn "Clown" Crahan and late bassist Paul Gray. He remained in the band until 2013.

Later that evening, Slipknot and its members, Stone Sour, Knotfest and Roadrunner Records posted a blacked-out image on their social media pages and as their profile pictures to honor the fallen rocker.

Alicia Taylor is a founding member of the rock 'n' roll dance group, the Cherry Bombs, who are set to support Corey Taylor on his upcoming 2021 tour, which is set to kick off Aug. 6 in Las Vegas, Nev. and conclude a few weeks later on Aug. 19 in Denver, Colo.