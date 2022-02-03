All That Remains Welcome Back Matt Deis to Fill Bass Vacancy

All That Remains may have parted ways with bassist Aaron Patrick last year, but it didn't take long for them to fill the vacancy, and they've done so with a face that's already familiar to longtime fans of the group. Matt Deis has reclaimed the position he held in the band during the early 2000s.

"All That Remains is thrilled to welcome back to the stage Matt Deis on bass and backing vocals," said a statement posted to the band's socials. "Some of you may remember Matt from our earlier material, we're stoked he is here, make sure to send him some love!"

Deis was originally a member of All That Remains between 2003-2005, taking over on bass for the group's original bassist Dan Egan. He first appeared on the group's 2004 album, This Darkened Heart, where he also played piano. Deis would exit the band though before the group released their next album, 2006's The Fall of Ideals, which had Jeanne Sagan handling the bass duties. After All That Remains, Deis held down a spot in CKY between 2005 and 2019.

The bassist's arrival comes just as the band are ready to revisit the past. The group has tour dates lined up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Fall of Ideals album. Dates for the run can be found here.