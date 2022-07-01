Andy Biersack Narrating Edgar Allen Poe Stories Is Chicken Soup for the Goth Soul

Black Veil Brides' singer Andy Biersack is featured on a new audiobook; Andy Biersack Presents The Works Of Edgar Allan Poe, from publisher Rare Bird Literature. The audiobook, presented both via download and vinyl with a companion hardcover book bundle, has Biersack reading a series of Poe's classic works.

Rare Bird says this is "fully scored dramatic narration of... stories and poems, including The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, The Oval Portrait, and The Mask of the Red Death on vinyl, as well as exclusive download access to additional scored performances (A Campaign Song, Dream Within a Dream, Annabel Lee, Lenore, Spirits of the Dead, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunted Palace, and The Pit and the Pendulum), instrumental and narration-only versions, and other bonus material."

Baltimore, MD-based Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer and poet best known for his tales of mystery and the macabre. A favorite of goth culture, "The historical Edgar Allan Poe has appeared as a fictionalized character, often representing the 'mad genius' or 'tormented artist' and exploiting his personal struggles.'"

Here at Loudwire, we captured Biersack's flair for dramatic readings as he humorously orated a portion of some penned fan fiction about himself a few years back.

On a more serious note, you can listen to a sample of the spine-chilling narration by Biersack reading The Tell-Tale Heart below. The book and digital copies will be out on Nov. 15, 2022. Pre-order your copy now here.

In the meantime, catch Biersack on tour with Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills on the "Trinity of Terror" tour this summer and fall. The tour was without Biersack for a while earlier in the spring after he tested positive for COVID.

Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack Reads 'The Tell-Tale Heart'