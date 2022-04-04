Black Veil Brides Temporarily Exit ‘Trinity of Terror’ Tour While Andy Biersack Deals With Covid

The "Trinity of Terror" will temporarily be just a "Duo of Terror," as Black Veil Brides have bowed out of touring after singer Andy Biersack and "several other members" of the band's touring crew have tested positive for COVID.

Biersack posted a message to the band's socials over the weekend, initially revealing the news to the band's fans at their April 3 date in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. But as the message reveals, it sounds like the band will be out of commission for several stops at the least.

"Oshkosh, it is with great sadness that I share that BVB will not be able to perform tonight. Last night after the show in Chicago I started to feel an awful sickness come on out of the blue and developed a high fever and chills. Unfortunately after multiple tests it is clear that both me and several other members of the BVB touring crew currently have tested positive for Covid," stated the singer.

He added, "For obvious reasons and out of an abundance of caution we will be taking time away from the tour until we cleared to play again. MIW, INK and Lilith Czar will still be performing each night but should you want a refund for your ticket they will be available at your point of purchase. We are truly sorry for this awful situation and promise to make it up to any of you looking forward to seeing us as part of the TOT tour as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and we can’t wait to get back out onstage to sing with you all soon."

While it is not known how long the band will be missing from the tour, dates this week include stops in Fargo, North Dakota, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Indianapolis, Indiana and Pikeville, Kentucky. To see all of the tour dates for the "Tower of Trinity" run, check here.

We send our best wished to Andy Biersack and members of the BVB crew for a speedy recovery and return to touring soon.