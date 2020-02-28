Ashley Purdy: Black Veil Brides Wanted Me to Leave, But I Still Own Half the Band

Former Black Veil Brides bassist Ashley Purdy says he still owns half of the band’s name and holdings, despite not being an original member.

Purdy has been releasing solo material since his departure from Black Veil Brides in late 2019. With three solo tracks already out, the musician spoke with Alternative Press to discuss his life post-BVB.

“What can I say without lawyers still contacting me and saying, 'Hey, we don't like that you said that'? I mean, I still don't know, to be honest,” Purdy begins about the relationship with his former band.

“I guess I can say this because it is the truth. On Feb. 26 [at] 1 p.m., I still currently own half of Black Veil Brides right now. The realization is like it’s a corporate buyout. It’s like me and Andy [Biersack] — 50% each. And they still have to compensate me for them wanting me to depart. But that hasn’t happened yet. And we’re still in negotiations about what that is. I don’t know how to approach it because it’s not finalized yet.”

Purdy was replaced in Black Veil Brides by Lonny Eagleton, who plays guitar for Biersack’s solo project, Andy Black. A week following his exit from BVB, Purdy was reportedly found unresponsive behind the wheel of his vehicle with the engine running. After being arrested, Purdy allegedly threatened officers after urinating in the back of their police car.

Black Veil Brides will return to the road in 2020, supporting In This Moment’s massive North American tour with DED and Raven Black.