Aston Villa Football Club Debut Mural + Pay Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Over the past several weeks, plenty of people and organizations have shared fond memories of Ozzy Osbourne following his July 22, 2025 passing. The latest dedication comes from Ozzy’s hometown football (or soccer) team, Aston Villa Football Club, who recently began their new season by paying tribute to – and debuting a new mural of – the former Black Sabbath frontman.

Details of Aston Villa FC’s Dedication to Ozzy

Last Friday (August 15), MetalSucks reported on Aston Villa FC’s plan to celebrate Ozzy, with the publication writing that he “loved the Aston Villa Football Club, his hometown . . . club based out of Birmingham, United Kingdom.” It’s also worth mentioning that Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning farewell show was held at Villa Park on July 5, 2025 (making Aston Villa’s tribute even more meaningful and relevant).

Having grown up in Aston, Ozzy had a special affinity for the Aston Villa Football Club. Hell, he even helped record a commercial for the team back in 2024 along with Geezer Butler,” MetalSucks specified, adding:

Well, this Saturday [August 16] marks the team’s first home game since Ozzy’s passing back on July 22. As such, the organization has announced that they’ll pay multiple tributes to Ozzy and his legacy. After the team’s warmup, a video tribute will be played on the big screens. As the team walks out to play the game, they’ll do so with Ozzy’s performance of “Crazy Train” from Back to the Beginning. On the external wall of the Holte Pub, the football club commissioned someone to do a mural dedicated to Ozzy. Meanwhile, in the stadium’s FanZone, Bostin Brass, who played as part of Ozzy’s funeral procession on July 31, will be on hand to play various Ozzy and Black Sabbath classics. In the Villa Store, the team will have a book of condolences for fans to add messages and send well wishes to Ozzy and his family.

Indeed, and per Metal Hammer, Aston Villa FC stayed true to their word by “honour[ing] Ozzy at their home game against Newcastle at the ground on Saturday, August 16, with a video tribute following the players’ warm-up ahead of the 12.30 kick off. The teams walked out to footage of Ozzy performing ‘Crazy Train’ at the Back to the Beginning show.”

Metal Hammer elaborate:

Bostin’ Brass . . . also played brass-style versions of the singer’s solo hits and Black Sabbath classics in the stadium’s “fan zone,” while the club opened a book of condolences in the club store. The club have commissioned a mural on the outside wall of the nearby Holte Pub, featuring an image of the singer and the words “Ozzy Forever.” The cover of the official matchday programme also features a tribute, with an illustration of a figure resembling the Prince of Darkness walking up the steps to the ground wearing a No.9 shirt with the word “Ozzy” above it.

“I was born in Aston and spent my childhood watching carloads of people going to the Villa football matches,” he told The Athletic in 2024 [via Metal Hammer].

Metal Hammer also mention that “Villa teams” previously “walked out” to both “Paranoid” and “the original version” of “Crazy Train.” Likewise, MSN reflects that “Osbourne's connection to Aston Villa had been displayed throughout last season,” including his image being “used as part of a giant tifo ahead of Aston Villa’s Champions League match against Celtic at Villa Park in January.”

MSN explain:

Osbourne was depicted wearing an Aston Villa shirt in the tifo, which was displayed in the Holte End before the match. Aston Villa said at the time that the Prince of Darkness “embodies Villa’s Aston origins, bridging the worlds of rock, metal and football.” The club said the image “celebrated our roots, our passion and our relentless pursuit of glory,” while adding the moment would “live in the hearts of Villa fans forever.”

In a statement regarding the previously mentioned 2024 commercial, Ozzy rejoiced: “My absolute favourite colours in the world have always been purple and black. It’s been Black Sabbath colours for over 50 years. Tony [Iommi], Geezer, Bill [Ward] and I look at this as a huge honour. UP THE VILLA!!” [via Metal Hammer].

On their official website, Aston Villa FC posted a loving announcement about their plan to “remember world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne, ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Newcastle United at Villa Park.”

Their dedication reads:

Ozzy, who grew up in Aston, sadly passed away in July aged 76, having always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. At the beginning of last month, the Prince of Darkness headlined the unforgettable Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park. He took to the stage for the final time with an all-star lineup of rock legends, including his iconic band Black Sabbath. At our first home game since his passing, the club will come together to pay tribute to Ozzy and his legacy in several ways. A video tribute will be shown on the big screens immediately following the players’ warmup, while the teams will walkout to a backdrop of Ozzy’s live ‘Crazy Train’ performance from Back to the Beginning. On the external wall of the beloved Holte Pub, the club have commissioned a mural dedicated to Ozzy featuring the details of the iconic tifo that adorned the Holte End ahead of our Champions League fixture against Celtic last season. In the Fan Zone, Bostin Brass, who performed at Ozzy’s funeral procession in Birmingham city centre, will play a catalogue of his and Black Sabbath’s greatest hits. We have also kept a little piece of history in the Fan Zone Bar which was used as the exclusive artist backstage area for Back to the Beginning. Parts of the original branding and carved trees are there for fans to see, touch, take photos and remember the night Ozzy celebrated where it all started. In the Villa Store, our book of condolences is open for supporters to add their messages which will be then presented to Ozzy’s family. Aston Villa is proud to remember Ozzy Osbourne, a music legend, and his connection to our club. We look forward to welcoming supporters back to Villa Park on matchday, with your support as crucial as ever as the team begin a new season.

You can view clips and photos of the mural and dedication below:

