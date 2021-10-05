Axl Rose Has Message for Fans Following End of Guns N’ Roses Tour

Guns N' Roses' 2021 North American tour has officially ended as of Sunday, Oct. 3, and Axl Rose has a message for fans who came out to see them during the run.

"A special thanks to everyone for working with us to help protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of our crew and the venues' crews following our COVID protocol," the frontman wrote on Twitter. "These are stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation and participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted."

"We didn't take going into this tour lightly and there were huge industry considerations (and reasonings) to take into account in taking on such an endeavor and we truly want to thank everyone that came out or was involved in any way for making it great and that things ran as smoothly as they did!"

The vocalist concluded the message by thanking Wolfgang Van Halen and Mammoth WVH for opening for them.

Aside from Mammoth, who had to cancel a couple of performances due to a member of their team contracting COVID-19, everyone in Guns' camp successfully made it through the entire route without having to cancel or postpone any shows. They didn't even reschedule their Chicago performance when Rose apparently came down with food poisoning.

This tour marked a new chapter for the band as they debuted two new songs live for the first time — "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" — which were also released on digital and streaming services.

Despite being outtakes from the group's Chinese Democracy era, they're the first recordings released by the band to feature Duff McKagan and Slash since their 1994 cover of The Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil." They even have an EP titled Hard Skool underway, which will be out in 2022.

The rockers' next scheduled performances are set for June of 2022 in Europe. See the full list of dates on their website.