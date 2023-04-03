Bad Omens Book Fall 2023 North American Tour With ERRA + I See Stars
Bad Omens continue to build their reputation as one of heavy music's most exciting new live bands, and you'll get another chance to see them this fall. The group has announced the "Concrete Forever" headline tour that will feature support from ERRA and I See Stars.
The tour gets underway Sept. 1 in Houston, Texas, heading east before wrapping back around the U.S. and dipping into Canada before reaching the West Coast and circling back around to finish up in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 13. The band also has three festivals appearances falling in the midst of the run, as they'll play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Louder Than Life Festival and Aftershock. See all the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.
The tour comes as the band continues support of their 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind. “Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians. In many ways, I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label,” said Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian.
The artist pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (April 4) at 10AM local time through this Thursday (April 6) at 10PM local. The general public on-sale will follow this Friday (April 7) at 10AM local time. There will also be limited VIP upgrades that go on sale this Friday (April 7) as well. Head here for ticketing info.
It should also be noted that Bad Omens are already booked for dates in the coming months. Get details on their spring North American shows below as well.
Bad Omens Fall 2023 North American Tour
Sept. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
Sept. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sept. 4 - New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater
Sept. 5 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 6 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*
Sept. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept. 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner
Sept. 18 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Sept. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*
Sept. 24 - TBA
Sept. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom
Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live
Sept. 29 - TBA
Sept. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
Oct. 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
Oct. 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 6 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Oct. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Oct. 10 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
Oct. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
*Festival Shows
Bad Omens Spring 2023 Tour Dates (with ERRA + Invent Animate
May 4 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash*
May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Bamboozle Fest*
May 12 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 100.5 KATT's KATTFEST*
May 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City
May 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
May 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
May 21 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
May 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz Raleigh
May 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*
May 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection
May 27 - St Louis, Mo. @ 105.7 KPNT The Point's Pointfest*
May 28 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde's
May 30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Centre
June 1 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
June 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre
June 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall
June 4 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom
*Festival Shows