Bad Omens Book Fall 2023 North American Tour With ERRA + I See Stars

Bad Omens continue to build their reputation as one of heavy music's most exciting new live bands, and you'll get another chance to see them this fall. The group has announced the "Concrete Forever" headline tour that will feature support from ERRA and I See Stars.

The tour gets underway Sept. 1 in Houston, Texas, heading east before wrapping back around the U.S. and dipping into Canada before reaching the West Coast and circling back around to finish up in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 13. The band also has three festivals appearances falling in the midst of the run, as they'll play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Louder Than Life Festival and Aftershock. See all the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

The tour comes as the band continues support of their 2022 album, The Death of Peace of Mind. “Making the record changed us as songwriters and musicians. In many ways, I feel like it set me free as an artist because every decision made in the writing process was for myself, with no fear for anyone else’s expectations of what our third album should sound like. Be it our fans or our record label,” said Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian.

The artist pre-sale for the tour starts tomorrow (April 4) at 10AM local time through this Thursday (April 6) at 10PM local. The general public on-sale will follow this Friday (April 7) at 10AM local time. There will also be limited VIP upgrades that go on sale this Friday (April 7) as well. Head here for ticketing info.

It should also be noted that Bad Omens are already booked for dates in the coming months. Get details on their spring North American shows below as well.

Bad Omens Fall 2023 North American Tour

Sept. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sept. 4 - New Orleans, La. @ Joy Theater

Sept. 5 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 6 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 8 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

Sept. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Sept. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 14 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 16 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Sept. 18 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 21 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life*

Sept. 24 - TBA

Sept. 26 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Eagles Ballroom

Sept. 27 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 29 - TBA

Sept. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

Oct. 2 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 6 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Oct. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct. 10 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 11 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

Oct. 13 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

*Festival Shows

Bad Omens Spring 2023 Tour Dates (with ERRA + Invent Animate

May 4 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ 107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash*

May 6 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Bamboozle Fest*

May 12 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 100.5 KATT's KATTFEST*

May 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

May 19 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

May 21 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

May 23 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Ritz Raleigh

May 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 26 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

May 27 - St Louis, Mo. @ 105.7 KPNT The Point's Pointfest*

May 28 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Clyde's

May 30 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Centre

June 1 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

June 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

June 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

June 4 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom

*Festival Shows