Bam Margera Jams Onstage at Amon Amarth Show Following Hospital Release

Bam Margera appears to be doing a lot better after his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. The Jackass star was spotted on the side of the stage at an Amon Amarth concert in San Diego over the weekend, and based on a video, seemed to be in good spirits.

The show took place at the SOMA venue in San Diego as part of Amon Amarth's headlining tour in support of their latest album The Great Heathen Army. The trek kicked off in early November, and they were joined by Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation throughout it. Fan-filmed footage from the concert shows Margera jamming out on the side of the stage, nodding along to the band, smiling and filming them on his phone.

See the clip below.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Margera had been hospitalized with pneumonia, and then was put on a ventilator after also testing positive for COVID-19. Several days later, the 43-year-old film star shared an update on his social media that he'd been released from the hospital, and thanked everyone for the love and support.

Margera has been in and out of rehab over the last few years to treat his addiction, and was booted from the cast of the 2022 film Jackass Forever as a result of a failed drug test. He told Steve-O in August, however, that he was "much better off" not being involved in the project.

"Everything [is] meant for a reason. I am much better off not being in it. I'm happy to not be in it. I don't want to do that anymore. I don't want to be a part of it. I'm much happier without it," he said.

