Poll: What’s the Best Staind Album? – Vote Now

"It's been a while" since Staind have released a new album, but they did just announce a 2023 co-headlining tour with Godsmack. Of their discography, which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Staind self-released their debut album Tormented in November of 1996, and though it wasn't a commercial success, it caught the attention of Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. He was especially impressed with their live performance, and eventually signed the fledgling band to his label, Flip Records. Thus, Staind's next few albums were released via Flip and Elektra. Dysfunction (1998) was their first album to chart, peaking at No. 74, but its follow-up, Breaking the Cycle, is what broke the band into the mainstream.

Breaking the Cycle went to No. 1, and featured the hits "Fade," "It's Been Awhile," "Outside" and "For You." Having sold 716,000 copies in its first week, it was the second-highest selling album of 2001 after Creed's Weathered.

Staind's next two albums, 14 Shades of Grey and Chapter V, also peaked at the top of the Billboard 200, and then released two more before going on hiatus in 2012. Frontman Aaron Lewis was pursuing a solo career as a country artist and guitarist Mike Mushok joined Jason Newsted's band and later Saint Asonia, so they decided to take a break from Staind for a couple of years.

Following the hiatus, Staind played their first comeback show in the fall of 2019. There hasn't been any official news of a new album yet, but according to Mushok and Lewis, there is one in the works.

Head below to vote for your favorite Staind album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed.

Loudwire Nights airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.