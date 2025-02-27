Billy Idol joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday (Feb. 26) to celebrate the release of his brand-new song, "Still Dancing," from his upcoming record, Dream Into It. He also spent some time reflecting on his recent nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I would never have imagined that a million years ago," he told host Chuck Armstrong about the nod for the Rock Hall.

"I think if you do get accepted into that, at the ceremony you get to thank your fans — the people who really stuck with me through thick and thin. And then you get to say thanks to them."

As Idol thought about his own nomination, he brought up how special it was to be part of Ozzy Osbourne's induction as a solo artist in 2024.

"I could feel the vibe," he said.

"I could feel what it's like. So, if I get in, which would be incredible, it just gives you that chance to really thank everybody and thank the fans."

When Chuck asked him about his performance of "No More Tears" for Ozzy's induction, Idol said that wasn't the original song he was planning to sing.

"Andrew Watt, who was putting on the music, at first he said, 'You're going to do 'Crazy Train.'' Then he said, 'No, no, let's let you finish it with 'No More Tears.''"

For Idol, that was no problem.

"Great, I love 'No More Tears.'"

What Else Did Billy Idol Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it means to him for Ozzy to call him a rock icon: "It's pretty wild. I saw Black Sabbath one month before their first album came out in 1968. I was like 13. Ozzy's tassels were touching me, so I don't know if that was something about the future, saying, 'You can do it, man.'"

What it was like watching Black Sabbath grow: "We watched those guys do their music and we watched them create the scene they created and those sort of things drove you. When we created the punk rock scene, you just thought about all the music you loved and what those people did to fire you up and then you went on and did it yourself."

Why he's excited for his new record, Dream Into It: "The album itself is kind of the story of my life really. We actually did the track selection following the course of my life, so it tells the story of my life. Funny enough, 'Still Dancing,' the first song, is kind of my life encapsulated in one song."

