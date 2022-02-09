Black Stone Cherry are currently being recognized in their home state with an exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum, as the Southern rockers revealed this week. Fans can view the display located in Mount Vernon, Ky., through February 2023.

The celebration is well-deserved for the hard rock act formed in 2001 in nearby Edmonton, Ky., about an hour southwest of the regional Hall of Fame. In the ensuing two decades, Black Stone Cherry have released seven studio albums, their most recent being 2020's The Human Condition. The band has hit Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart 17 times, reaching No. 10 with their 2011 single "In My Blood." Their latest single, last year's non-album cover of Tracy Chapman's hit "Give Me One Reason," landed at No. 25.

See photos of the Black Stone Cherry exhibit down toward the bottom of this post.

The group said on Tuesday (Feb. 8), "We are beyond honored to be featured in the [Kentucky Music Hall of Fame]!! Wow! When we started this band, our goal was to write as many songs and play as many shows as possible (no matter where it was) We wanted to share our love of music with the world."

Black Stone Cherry continued, "Awards, magazine covers, arena tours etc etc are awesome and very surreal, don't get us wrong. However, being recognized by your peers, community, and home state is BEYOND rewarding. It means so much to us. Our exhibit will be open until Feb. 2023! Go check it out!"

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame was established in 2002 and has inducted many country artists originally from the area, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Dwight Yoakam.

Black Stone Cherry have several American and European tour dates lined up for this year. In 2021, the band — singer-guitarist Chris Robertson, guitarist Ben Wells and drummer John Fred Young — parted ways with co-founding bassist John Lawhon.

