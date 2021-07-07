Bring Me the Horizon Now Have Their Own Vegan BBQ Sauce Called ‘Syko Juice’

Bring Me the Horizon have revealed an official band BBQ sauce for fans of the Oli Sykes-led British rockers to enjoy — and it's vegan to boot.

A product collaboration with the U.K. condiment maker Lou's Hot Sauce, the cheekily-named Syko Juice is now available to pre-order, as NME recently pointed out.

Sure to imbue one's summer barbecues with a spiciness distinctly representative of the rock act, Bring Me the Horizon's Syko Juice comes in 150 ml. bottles and sells for £10 a pop (roughly $14).

"Beyond stoked to announce that we've teamed up with @bmthofficial to create the sauce of the summer — Syko Juice," Lou's tweeted last week (July 2). "Super Smokey BBQ sauce with a big spicy kick, this vegan sauce is the perfect way to crank your barbecues up to the next level."

For those curious about a full ingredients list, the Bring Me the Horizon BBQ sauce is made from chili peppers (chipotle, jalapeño, ancho), tomato, vinegar (cider, white), brown sugar, onion, garlic, smoked paprika, salt, hickory and mesquite flavors, rapeseed oil and water.

Lou's also makes a signature sauce for the English rock group You Me at Six.

In Bring Me the Horizon news not related to foodstuffs, the band is currently working on a trio of EPs to accompany last year's Post Human: Survival Horror. Last month, BMTH singer Sykes appeared on a crushing new song with Lotus Eater. Before that, he shared a teaser of an unreleased track and asked if it sounded "too crazy."

Get some Syko Juice at the Lou's website — it's expected to begin shipping later this month.

Bring Me the Horizon x Lou's Brews "Syko Juice" BBQ Sauce

