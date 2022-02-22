Bring Me the Horizon's Oliver Sykes recently revealed the album that got him into metal, particularly metalcore and various extreme versions of the genre he found from there. At the same time, he gave a nod to several metal bands that formed his early ear.

Sykes made the revelation during a video Q&A with the heavy metal podcast Sobre La Dosis. In a clip that emerged on Monday (Feb. 21), the Bring Me the Horizon singer is asked a series of questions, one of which is what was the first metal record he bought.

"The first metal record I bought?" Sykes echoed. "So it depends on what you define as metal," he continued.

"The first couple of records were like Linkin Park and stuff like that," Sykes said. "But the first album that I was like, Wow, this is metal, was Killswitch Engage."

Referring to Killswitch Engage's 2002 album Alive or Just Breathing, the Bring Me the Horizon vocalist explained, "When I put that record on for the first time, I was like, Oh my God, this is too heavy. We were going on holiday; I was going to Spain on a bus from England, and it took like 24 hours. I bought it just before I got on the bus, and when I first listened to it, I was like, This is too heavy for me, I don't like it. It's too crazy. But I had nothing else to listen to, so I just kept listening to it."

By the time he got to Spain, the singer was "fucking in love with it," he admitted.

Sykes surmised the overall experience gave him his "taste for heavy music. Because after that, I was listening to all kinds of different death metal, like Decapitated and Suffocation and just harder shit. Zao and stuff like that, which I'm thankful for."

Bring Me the Horizon and Killswitch Engage have since toured together, bringing his fandom full circle.

BMTH built their name with deathcore and metalcore before branching out. They recently recorded with pop star Ed Sheeran and are planning a new EP.

Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes Appears on Sobre La Dosis - Feb. 21, 2022