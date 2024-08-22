It didn't take long for Gene Louis to notice a unique name popping up in Bullets and Octane's interactions on TikTok.

"I'm barely ever on [TikTok], really," Louis told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Wednesday (Aug. 21). "There's only a few people that really interact, but I've seen this 'Steve Stevens' liking stuff."

Louis admitted he initially assumed it was some fake account, but after awhile, he decided to just reach out to the account that claimed to be Stevens, the longtime guitarist and collaborator with Billy Idol.

"I'm like, 'Hey, man, if this is you, hit me up,'" Louis said. "I left my number, just taking a full-blown chance."

The next day, he missed a call that he realized could only be Stevens.

"Sure enough, it was," he recalled. After asking him to listen to a new song that Bullets and Octane were working on — "No One Gets Out Alive" — Louis asked Stevens if he'd consider playing a guitar solo on it.

"Within six hours, he literally sent the recording back," he said.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, it's really him.'"

What Else Did Bullets and Octane's Gene Louis Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What his work ethic is like and why he remains grateful for all that he's gotten to do in the world of rock and roll

Why he prefers to live a very minimal life

Why he loves acting and fashion

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Gene Louis joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Aug. 21

