Chevelle Chug Along With Unsettling Rocker ‘Peach’

Chevelle are back in all their distorted and lurching glory with the new song "Peach" today (Jan. 29). The song is the second track to be released from their forthcoming album, NIRATIAS. Check it out in the visualizer below.

As has previously been mentioned, the band's new album has a significant theme dealing with space and the visualizer mirrors a bit of that seemingly keeping the visual floating through outer space and looking at stars, galaxies and planets.

The track unspools in Tool-esque fashion with chugging and lurching guitars, hard hitting drums and a little unsettling lyrical narrative that is a total rocking slab of music. Have a look at the "Peach" lyrics below:

Chevelle, "Peach" Lyrics

Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands now

Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands Way out alone

I sat up cold

Can feel those crooked claws

Steal hope Little man

Little man I guess

Little hands

Show your taste

For all the gold in nome Gentleman, he says, just grab that peach

Who will know, who do you trust

Who do you Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands now

Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands Who do you trust

Who taught you... No conscious

No conscious

This narcissist with his conscious fits

No conscious

No conscious

This narcissist with his conscious fist Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands now

Who do you trust now

They'll take your arms now

Then take your legs off

Then take my hands now

"Peach" follows on the heels of the recently released lead single "Self Destructor" that arrived earlier this month. Both tracks will appear on the NIRATIAS (Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation) album, which will be released by Epic Records on March 5. Pre-orders for the album are available at this location while you can pick up "Peach" specifically here. You can take a look at the artwork and track listing below.

There are good times for Chevelle as their back catalog has been getting some love as well. On Jan. 15, five of their singles - "Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)," "Jars," "I Get It," "Face to the Floor" and "The Clincher" - were all certified as gold singles by the RIAA. That represents over 500,000 equivalent units sold.

Chevelle, "Peach"

Chevelle, NIRATIAS Album Artwork + Track Listing

Epic

01. Verruckt

02. So Long, Mother Earth

03. Mars Simula

04. Sleep the Deep

05. Self Destructor

06. Piistol Star (Gravity Heals)

07. VVurmhole

08. Peach

09. Test Test...Enough

10. Endlessly

11. Remember When

12. Ghost and Razor

13. Lost in Digital Woods