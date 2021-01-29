Chevelle Chug Along With Unsettling Rocker ‘Peach’
Chevelle are back in all their distorted and lurching glory with the new song "Peach" today (Jan. 29). The song is the second track to be released from their forthcoming album, NIRATIAS. Check it out in the visualizer below.
As has previously been mentioned, the band's new album has a significant theme dealing with space and the visualizer mirrors a bit of that seemingly keeping the visual floating through outer space and looking at stars, galaxies and planets.
The track unspools in Tool-esque fashion with chugging and lurching guitars, hard hitting drums and a little unsettling lyrical narrative that is a total rocking slab of music. Have a look at the "Peach" lyrics below:
Chevelle, "Peach" Lyrics
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands now
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands
Way out alone
I sat up cold
Can feel those crooked claws
Steal hope
Little man
Little man I guess
Little hands
Show your taste
For all the gold in nome
Gentleman, he says, just grab that peach
Who will know, who do you trust
Who do you
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands now
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands
Who do you trust
Who taught you...
No conscious
No conscious
This narcissist with his conscious fits
No conscious
No conscious
This narcissist with his conscious fist
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands now
Who do you trust now
They'll take your arms now
Then take your legs off
Then take my hands now
"Peach" follows on the heels of the recently released lead single "Self Destructor" that arrived earlier this month. Both tracks will appear on the NIRATIAS (Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation) album, which will be released by Epic Records on March 5. Pre-orders for the album are available at this location while you can pick up "Peach" specifically here. You can take a look at the artwork and track listing below.
There are good times for Chevelle as their back catalog has been getting some love as well. On Jan. 15, five of their singles - "Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)," "Jars," "I Get It," "Face to the Floor" and "The Clincher" - were all certified as gold singles by the RIAA. That represents over 500,000 equivalent units sold.
Chevelle, "Peach"
Chevelle, NIRATIAS Album Artwork + Track Listing
01. Verruckt
02. So Long, Mother Earth
03. Mars Simula
04. Sleep the Deep
05. Self Destructor
06. Piistol Star (Gravity Heals)
07. VVurmhole
08. Peach
09. Test Test...Enough
10. Endlessly
11. Remember When
12. Ghost and Razor
13. Lost in Digital Woods