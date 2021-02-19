Chevelle Get Reflective With Spiraling New Song ‘Remember When’

When feeling like you're nowhere, your past will help center you. That's the idea that Chevelle are putting out there with their new single, "Remember When," the third track to come from their upcoming album NIRATIAS.

The track itself relies heavily on Pete Loeffler's spiraling guitar line and the propulsive beats of brother Sam Loeffler on drums. The song drifts along with Pete's pained and strained emotional vocal as he cautions "Remember your youth instead / When you're drifting off to nowhere." The full lyrics for the track can be viewed below:

Chevelle, "Remember When" Lyrics

Nowhere Remember you're souvenirs

The memory's fuel in space

When you're drifting off to nowhere Nowhere Remember when

We're right side up

Yet I'm falling off The hope was to fool yourself

To suffer was worth the cause

As we're drifting off to nowhere Nowhere

Nowhere Remember when

We're right side up

And yet I'm falling off Remember when

Remember your youth instead

When you're drifting off to nowhere

Nowhere Nowhere

We're right side up

And yet I'm falling off Remember when

Remember your youth instead

When you're drifting off to nowhere

Nowhere Nowhere

You can also get a closer look at the lyrics in a space-themed lyric video which has the words spooling out over the stars. Check that out at the bottom of this post.

"Remember When" is the third track to come off the NIRATIAS album, following the aggressive lead single "Self Destructor" and its unnerving follow-up track "Peach." All three tracks will be featured on the NIRATIAS set, which is due to arrive on March 5.

Pre-orders for the album are currently available at this location.

These are good times for Chevelle as their back catalog has been getting some love as well. On Jan. 15, five of their singles - "Vitamin R (Leading Us Along)," "Jars," "I Get It," "Face to the Floor" and "The Clincher" - were all certified as gold singles by the RIAA. That represents over 500,000 equivalent units sold.

Chevelle, "Remember When"